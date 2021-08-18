Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,186,416,000 after buying an additional 597,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,729,000 after acquiring an additional 283,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $747,224,000 after acquiring an additional 68,873 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after acquiring an additional 857,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,261,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,013,000 after acquiring an additional 27,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $212.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.43. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.58 and a 52 week high of $219.48. The company has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

