Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,392 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the first quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST stock opened at $452.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $411.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $199.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $453.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

