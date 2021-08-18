Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 3,125 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 112,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.28. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

