PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) & Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Financial Contrast

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) and Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PAVmed and Bioventus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed N/A N/A -$34.28 million ($0.43) -14.02 Bioventus $321.16 million 2.66 $16.41 million $7.56 1.99

Bioventus has higher revenue and earnings than PAVmed. PAVmed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioventus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PAVmed and Bioventus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bioventus 0 1 3 0 2.75

PAVmed currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.38%. Bioventus has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.48%. Given Bioventus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bioventus is more favorable than PAVmed.

Profitability

This table compares PAVmed and Bioventus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed N/A -278.03% -85.87% Bioventus N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.6% of PAVmed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of Bioventus shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of PAVmed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bioventus beats PAVmed on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE). Its product pipeline also comprises EsoGuard, a molecular diagnostic esophageal DNA test; EsoCure, an esophageal ablation device to treat dysplastic BE; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; NextFlo, a disposable infusion platform technology; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, a resorbable pediatric ear tube, as well as NextCath and Caldus. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy. It also offers bone graft substitutes comprising allograft-derived bone graft with growth factors, demineralized bone matrix, cancellous bone in different preparations, bioactive synthetics, collagen ceramic matrix, and bone marrow isolation systems. In addition, the company provides Exogen systems for the non-invasive treatment of established nonunion fractures and certain fresh fractures. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

