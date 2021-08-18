Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,354 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $17,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,081,000 after purchasing an additional 279,441 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Paychex by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 54,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 265,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $65,123.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 86,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,748,433.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $1,088,033.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $117.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.13 and a 1 year high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.