PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Boosted by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 2.4% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $45,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 368.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 52.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.79. The company had a trading volume of 297,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,799,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.36 billion, a PE ratio of 66.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.68. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

