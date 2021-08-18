PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 759,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 592,656 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of PBF Energy worth $10,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PBF Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 332,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 45,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.97.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.