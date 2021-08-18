PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys New Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 84,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 201.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 25.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 954.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.97.

Shares of TECK traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 205,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,652. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.26.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

