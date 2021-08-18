PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys New Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STZ traded up $2.47 on Wednesday, reaching $215.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.54.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

