PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys Shares of 45,000 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 50.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846,189 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 221.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881,210 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 9,982.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,467,000 after buying an additional 5,310,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 19,216.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,683,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,292,000 after buying an additional 2,669,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 310.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,339,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,996,000 after buying an additional 2,526,240 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of CARR traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.61. 56,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,535,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

