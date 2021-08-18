PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Decreases Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. decreased its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,450 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 43.1% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

SSRM stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.80. 22,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,318. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 16.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.