PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.81% of Profound Medical worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 86.7% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,138,000 after purchasing an additional 602,797 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Profound Medical by 52.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 458,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 157,400 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Profound Medical during the first quarter worth $2,546,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC grew its holdings in Profound Medical by 30.4% during the first quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 445,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 103,758 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Profound Medical by 30.3% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 173,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 40,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PROF shares. Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Profound Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,398. Profound Medical Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.13.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

