PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $2.13 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,130 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,350 shares of company stock worth $1,755,575. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.15.

MGM stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.78. The stock had a trading volume of 229,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,961,510. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.54.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.52) earnings per share. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

