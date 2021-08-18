PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $7.95 Million Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,202 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,880 shares during the quarter. The Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for approximately 3.0% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $7,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. Desjardins boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.37.

Shares of BNS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.81. 21,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,478. The stock has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

