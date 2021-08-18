PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Invests $2.32 Million in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,879,000 after purchasing an additional 191,078 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,026,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,532,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after purchasing an additional 983,352 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.57. The stock had a trading volume of 44,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,113. The company has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.04. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $63.39 and a twelve month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

