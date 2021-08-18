PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,780 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 50,820 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Shares of AEM traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.49. 105,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,774. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.51. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

