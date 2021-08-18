PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases Shares of 608,980 Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 608,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Crescent Point Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth $131,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 250.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 28,380 shares in the last quarter. 32.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPG stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.21. 107,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,546,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $769.55 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

