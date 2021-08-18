PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Raises Position in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Maverix Metals worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 58.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Maverix Metals by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,568,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 720,157 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Maverix Metals by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,301. The company has a market capitalization of $669.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.14. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 67.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Research analysts predict that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

MMX has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.25 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.