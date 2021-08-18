PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,610 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291,007 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,145 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,358,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,606 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 691.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,043,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of MFC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.83. The company had a trading volume of 93,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,937. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.2233 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

