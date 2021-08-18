PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 192.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.31. The company had a trading volume of 71,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.17.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

