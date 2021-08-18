PEAKDEFI Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $551,663.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $99.41 million and $551,663.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000631 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00056814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $382.23 or 0.00848393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00047676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00104186 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 791,053,384 coins and its circulating supply is 349,923,052 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.