Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$3.20 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MDP. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pediapharm in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bloom Burton cut Pediapharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Pediapharm stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,872. Pediapharm has a fifty-two week low of C$2.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of C$51.75 million and a P/E ratio of -1.16.

