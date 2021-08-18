Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
PBA has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.
Shares of PBA opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.24. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.95, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.51.
Pembina Pipeline Company Profile
Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.
