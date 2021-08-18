Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$46.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.22.

TSE:PPL traded down C$0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$39.25. The stock had a trading volume of 963,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,491. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$26.77 and a one year high of C$41.67. The stock has a market cap of C$21.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.40.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). Research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5096874 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

