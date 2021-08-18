Pendle (PENDLE) Achieves Market Cap of $23.02 Million

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 38.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Pendle has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a market cap of $23.02 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001308 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00053967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00132108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00151411 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45,012.19 or 1.00014346 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $402.21 or 0.00893695 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.22 or 0.06790725 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,091,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

