PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.
On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 83.90%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 64,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 138,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 269,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.7% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.04. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.79%.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.
