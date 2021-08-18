PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 83.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 64,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 138,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 269,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.7% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.04. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.79%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

