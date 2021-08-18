Peoples Bank OH Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 43,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,235,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,539,096. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.09 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.