pEOS (PEOS) Trading Down 3.9% This Week

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $72.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

