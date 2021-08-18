Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Price Hits $108.99 on Top Exchanges

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for about $108.99 or 0.00242529 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $99,835.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00056836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.70 or 0.00849408 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00047324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00104094 BTC.

About Pepemon Pepeballs

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

