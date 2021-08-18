PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.1% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

Shares of PEP opened at $157.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

