PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Lowered by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,017 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.83. 58,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,124,008. The company has a market cap of $216.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $158.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

