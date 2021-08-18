Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the July 15th total of 8,510,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of NYSE PFGC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.80. 1,454,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,384. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $59.89.

A number of research firms have commented on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,627 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after buying an additional 57,262 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Performance Food Group by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

