Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,370 ($44.03) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSN. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Persimmon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,273.44 ($42.77).

Persimmon stock traded up GBX 37.06 ($0.48) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,905.06 ($37.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,414,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,680. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,249.61 ($29.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75). The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,966.41. The company has a market capitalization of £9.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

