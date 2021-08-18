Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.590-$-1.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.23 million.Personalis also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.410-$-0.390 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $780.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.50. Personalis has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $53.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.54.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Personalis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Personalis from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $25,047.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $2,479,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,766. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Personalis stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 97.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,446 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.10% of Personalis worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

