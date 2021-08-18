Peter Altman Acquires 3,500 Shares of BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Stock

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) CEO Peter Altman acquired 3,500 shares of BioCardia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $10,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,752.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BCDA stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,140. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81. BioCardia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.84.

Get BioCardia alerts:

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). BioCardia had a negative net margin of 6,816.92% and a negative return on equity of 92.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioCardia, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCDA shares. Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 67.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 166,396 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in BioCardia by 5.1% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BioCardia during the first quarter worth $1,325,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioCardia by 23.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14,657 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BioCardia during the first quarter worth $204,000. 18.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.