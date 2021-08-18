Peter Altman Acquires 3,500 Shares of BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Stock

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) CEO Peter Altman acquired 3,500 shares of BioCardia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $10,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,752.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of BCDA stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,140. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81. BioCardia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.84.
BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). BioCardia had a negative net margin of 6,816.92% and a negative return on equity of 92.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioCardia, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 67.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 166,396 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in BioCardia by 5.1% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BioCardia during the first quarter worth $1,325,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioCardia by 23.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14,657 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BioCardia during the first quarter worth $204,000. 18.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioCardia Company Profile
BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.
