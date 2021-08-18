PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stake Boosted by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,534 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.44% of PetIQ worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in PetIQ in the first quarter worth $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 8.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 40.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ in the second quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Smith sold 13,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total value of $532,469.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Susan Sholtis sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $101,811.64. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $82,245.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,836. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

PetIQ stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $24.85. 25,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,145. The firm has a market cap of $729.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.20. PetIQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.13.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

