Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €176.60 ($207.76). Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology shares last traded at €176.40 ($207.53), with a volume of 2,185 shares trading hands.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €143.50 ($168.82) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €142.63 ($167.79).

The business’s 50 day moving average is €167.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

