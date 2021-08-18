Phantasma Energy Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $4,311.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00053724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00127783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.56 or 0.00150036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,579.16 or 0.99745050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.46 or 0.00885111 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.24 or 0.06760465 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

