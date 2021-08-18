Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $10.40

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $10.05. Pharming Group shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 207 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $649.35 million and a P/E ratio of 17.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pharming Group by 173.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pharming Group in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

