Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $16.59

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.59, but opened at $16.02. Pharvaris shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 6,072 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on PHVS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $531.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). As a group, analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pharvaris by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,149 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pharvaris by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pharvaris by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pharvaris by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,258,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,202,000 after acquiring an additional 490,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.