PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Director Clay Thorp Buys 10,000 Shares

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Director Clay Thorp acquired 10,000 shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PHAS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.03. 325,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,720. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a market cap of $145.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $9,861,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $7,486,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 297,078 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,553,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 239,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 25,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

