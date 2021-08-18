PhenixFIN Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NYSE:PFX)

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for PhenixFIN in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PhenixFIN’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

PFX stock opened at $42.78 on Monday. PhenixFIN has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 59.29, a quick ratio of 59.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $113.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.39.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $2.57. PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 29.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 22NW LP purchased a new stake in PhenixFIN during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,810,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PhenixFIN by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PhenixFIN during the 1st quarter valued at $2,118,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in PhenixFIN by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in PhenixFIN during the 2nd quarter valued at $952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

