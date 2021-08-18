Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of PAHC opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.49. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.
About Phibro Animal Health
Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.
