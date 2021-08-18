Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PAHC opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.49. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAHC. Barclays downgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.