Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,459,000 after purchasing an additional 233,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,559,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,459,000 after purchasing an additional 325,321 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,753,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,259,000 after acquiring an additional 253,674 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.05.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $102.50 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

