Photronics (PLAB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Photronics to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Photronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25. Photronics has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $805.11 million, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $123,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,735.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $64,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,297.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $788,189 over the last ninety days. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

