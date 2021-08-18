Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.07 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $10.70 or 0.00023671 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $17.28 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00057415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.34 or 0.00850097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00048146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00103937 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,621,056 coins and its circulating supply is 1,614,997 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

