Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.98 Million

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will report sales of $7.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.80 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $32.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.90 million to $51.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $36.88 million, with estimates ranging from $14.94 million to $70.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.63% and a negative return on equity of 122.26%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PIRS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of PIRS stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $255.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.14. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

