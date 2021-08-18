Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Hits $0.0002

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $19,751.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005356 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 57.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

