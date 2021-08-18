PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Short Interest Up 22.2% in July

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 443,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,000. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 7.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

