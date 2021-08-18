PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Short Interest Up 22.2% in July

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 443,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,000. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.33.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
See Also: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.