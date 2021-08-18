Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Up to $79.45

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.45, but opened at $81.61. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $79.23, with a volume of 28,715 shares changing hands.

PDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $97.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.36 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth $4,730,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,181,000 after acquiring an additional 69,509 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 208.8% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 33.3% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

